Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

Kerry Washington took to Instagram to celebrate #Scandal100 with behind the scenes footage from last night's episode.

ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals

It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebrated #Scandal100 with fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

#BTS Wedding Glam! #scandal #scandal100

The truth underneath it all. #scandal #scandal100 Gotta be comfy.

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

