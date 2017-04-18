Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With Wale On Twitter

Sadly, conservative media personality Tomi Lahren tried to go at it again with rapper Wale, despite a previous Twitter dragging from him three months ago.
Lahren quoted the rapper when talking about her recent debacle with TheBlaze and it’s founder Glenn Beck. Lahren sued TheBlaze earlier this month for wrongful termination and now Beck is filing a countersuit against Lahren, claiming that her recent suspension from the network had nothing to do with her pro-choice beliefs. The countersuit supposedly says that Lahren’s employment agreement “remains in full force and effect,” but her cut-off from her show was due to “divisive” employment conduct.
Lahren decided to vent about her struggles on Twitter by quoting the song “Smile” by rapper Wale.
This was clearly a jab at Wale who she beefed with back in January for misusing her name in the song. In “Smile,” Wale raps:
The alt-rights hate us
Some back baby mommas hate us
We only learn half of the drama, other side crazy
On behalf of Charlamagne, I’m sure he ain’t trading sides
Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her
Train her, she miseducated anyway
Prolly hate the color of my face
Lahren peeped the lyrics and responded on Twitter.
Then, Wale clapped back by once again calling Lahren outside her name.
Lahren attempted to stay in the beef with a lackluster jab at Wale’s name.
Twitter preceded to drag her.
Now, three months later, it seems Lahren still wants to go at it with the DMV rapper by referencing the “Smile” song once again. Wale isn’t taking the bait though.
Just take the L Tammy.