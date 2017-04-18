Katt Williams Gets A Lucky Break In His Robbery Case

Katt Williams is finally facing the music after having a tumultuous 2016, which was full of arrests and lawsuits.

TMZ reports that the comedian is dodging jail time for the alleged robbery of a paparazzo in Beverly Hills by copping a plea. Katt pleaded no contest on Monday to the robbery case involving Suge Knight, who, along with Katt, was accused of confronting a female photog back in 2014.

Reports say that the unlikely duo reportedly got pissed and allegedly jacked her gear after they saw her recording them. Williams definitely caught a break compared to Knight’s punishment. Katt was sentenced to three years probation and 54 weeks of anger management classes, while Sug’s case is still pending.

The former Death Row CEO has way bigger issues than a possible robbery charge. Knight is still awaiting trial in a separate murder case.