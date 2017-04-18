[Video] Kendrick Lamar Featuring Don Cheadle “DNA”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
On the heels of the release of his latest album “DAMN” Kendrick Lamar releases the 2nd visual from the project. Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle spits alongside Lamar (not really but you’ll see) for the first actually song off the album “DNA”
