[Video] Kendrick Lamar Featuring Don Cheadle “DNA”

On the heels of the release of his latest album “DAMN” Kendrick Lamar releases the 2nd visual from the project. Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle spits alongside Lamar (not really but you’ll see) for the first actually song off the album “DNA”

