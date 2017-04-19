Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale Gets Serious Backlash

If by any chance you tuned into the series finale of HBO’s Girls, you might have been caught off guard by a melanin surprise.

Let us catch you up to speed. The lead character of the show, Hannah, played by Lena Dunham, is White. Hannah becomes pregnant by a stoner dude character named Paul-Louis, played by Riz Ahmed, who is an Anglo-Pakistani actor. Some visuals for you:

I'll be watching Lena Dunham's #GIRLS for the FIRST time today just cos Riz Ahmed is in it. Will let you guys know how it goes. (HELP!) pic.twitter.com/4AZSipf4YY — Pim W. (@PimKaprao) February 13, 2017

Well Hannah had her baby, Grover, in the season finale and surprise — the child appears to be Black. More visuals:

We’re no experts on genetics, but it’s highly unlikely a very White Lena Dunham would birth a baby that brown, considering the light-skinned tone of Ahmed. Some folks are not pleased with the baby surprise, calling it lazy and an unexplained element that deserves exploration.

I clearly missed something…. why is the baby black #girls — Racx ♌ (@RacxStar) April 17, 2017

Dubious parenting olympics: Parents who took kids to Trump's White House Easter egg roll vs Parents who casted their black baby on 'Girls' — CocoaHouseGirl (@HelenofIbadan) April 17, 2017

Was Lena Dunham trying to make a statement? As a woman deciding to parent the child on her own, Hannah’s character would surely face obstacles with the added layer of a brown baby.

Really gonna miss GIRLS. Also best of luck to Hannah's Black baby. — Jamala Johns (@jamalajohns) April 17, 2017

Girls hasn’t had a good rapport with the subject of race. It’s first season was criticized for an almost all-White cast. Once the show decided to portray characters of color, many said it seemed forced. Now, to have what appears to be a Black baby, who would have to navigate the mostly-White world of Lena Dunham, is not only a cliffhanger, but a missed opportunity to explore a very complex subject.

But do people really expect a lot from Dunham when it comes to nuanced narratives about race? You tell us.

