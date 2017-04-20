Drake Decides Not To Press Charges On His Thirsty Bandit

Drake has always been known as the nice guy and his recent gesture just does more to prove it.
According to TMZ, the rapper told authorities to drop a felony burglary case against the Pennsylvania woman for breaking into his house and stealing sodas. Sources reveal that Drizzy’s lawyer contacted L.A. County and made it clear the rapper will not cooperate in any prosecution of the lady who broke into his Hidden Hills mansion.
As you may recall, she was wearing Drake’s hoodie when cops arrived and confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. Drake reportedly believes the woman has mental issues and thinks it would be cruel to make her a felon.
Who said Drake didn’t love his fans?
Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World
28 photos Launch gallery
Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World
1. The Art Of Trolling - Troll Your Own Fans.Source:ABC News 1 of 28
2. Remember Dada Drake? We're Glad This Troll Is Over.Source:Instagram 2 of 28
3. Nothing Was The Same.Source:Instagram 3 of 28
4. Remember When Drake Brought Lint Rollers To The Raptors Game, Got Roasted, & Then Made His Own Lint Rollers?Source:Instagram 4 of 28
5. Drake Spent His Summer 2015 Trolling Meek Mill & It Worked Out Perfectly.Source:Instagram 5 of 28
6. Like "Nothing Was The Same," Drake's "Views From The 6" Cover Is Sufficiently Ridiculous.Source:Instagram 6 of 28
7. Take Care, Mamba.Source:Instagram 7 of 28
8. Such A Fashion Queen.Source:Instagram 8 of 28
9. A-OK.Source:Instagram 9 of 28
10. Turned Into A Savage.Source:Instagram 10 of 28
11. Live on TNT, I'm flexin ooooooh.Source:Instagram 11 of 28
12. Views From Drake's Roof.Source:Instagram 12 of 28
13. What A Time....Source:Instagram 13 of 28
14. We Should've Known That Drake Was Going To Deliver Us The Heat In A Plastic Bag.Source:Instagram 14 of 28
15. Damn, Drake. Back At It Again With The Meek Mill Troll.Source:Instagram 15 of 28
16. @barackobama x The Boy = Ultimate Troll.Source:Instagram 16 of 28
17. @justinbieber x The Boy = Ultimate troll + 1.Source:Instagram 17 of 28
18. @mileycyrus x The Boy = Ultimate Troll + 2.Source:Instagram 18 of 28
19. @kanyedoingthings (only cause you don't have IG) x The Boy = Ultimate Troll +3 .Source:Instagram 19 of 28
20. @oprah x The Boy = Ultimate Troll + 4.Source:Instagram 20 of 28
21. Anything For Selenassssss....Source:Instagram 21 of 28
22. This Album Title Alone Is One Big Fat Troll.Source:Instagram 22 of 28
23. 2015 With The Hairline.Source:Instagram 23 of 28
24. The Classic Paternity Test Troll.Source:Instagram 24 of 28
25. BREEZY! & Cheeto Face...Pure Comedy.Source:Instagram 25 of 28
26. If Yeezus Was A Jew.Source:Instagram 26 of 28
27. Jaden Tha God.Source:Instagram 27 of 28
28. Drake Trolling The Entire Indiana Pacers Team...Source:Instagram 28 of 28
comments – Add Yours