Report: Black Fox News Employees Forced To Arm Wrestle With White Female Colleagues

Seven African-American employees at Fox News will join in on a pending racial discrimination lawsuit against the controversial network, with newly revealed claims flying about colleagues being forced to arm wrestle one another, reports New York Magazine:

Next week, according to sources, seven black Fox News employees plan to join a racial-discrimination suit filed last month by two colleagues. The original lawsuit alleged that Fox News’ longtime comptroller, Judy Slater [who was fired in February] subjected members of Fox’s payroll staff to racial insults for years…

Lawyers representing the payroll employees are demanding that Fox’s accounting director, Tammy Efinger, also be removed from supervising an employee because she allegedly participated in Slater’s racist behavior…

The letter [from the employees’ lawyers to the network’s lawyers obtained by New York Magazine] also includes new allegations of racism in Fox News’ accounting department. According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Slater demanded that black female employees hold “arm wrestling matches’” with white female employees in her office, just down the hall from Ailes’s office on the second floor of Fox headquarters.

The latest round of charges against Fox comes after Bill O’Reilly was fired following $13 million in pay outs to sexual harassment accusers becoming public knowledge, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York Magazine, New York Daily News

