Some may say being a part Grammy award-winning group Maroon 5 is enough for a person, but not to PJ Morton! The R&B singer-songwriter is back again with his latest album—Gumbo, and delivers all of the flavors that make a great album. Peep his single ‘First Began’ below and get a taste for yourself!

