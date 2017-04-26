Dmx Cancels A Few Tour Dates

EZ STREET

DMX is cancelling a few of his tour dates, supposedly due to medical issues. As you know, DMX is known for his drug and alcohol abuse in the past, but it looks as though he still may be struggling with one of the two. In the video shown, Dmx most recent show in Brooklyn, he is going on a emotional rant where he even seems to be crying. His friends and family is very concerned about Dmx, so they are trying to get his “medical issues” under control before going on more shows.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: