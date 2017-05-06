Washington Wizards Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Suspended For Game Four Against The Boston Celtics

Win this one for Oubre.

Washington Wizards rookie forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been suspended for game for of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals versus the Boston Celtics. Oubre Jr. pushed Celtics center Kelly Olynyk to the floor after taking a hard screen and elbow to the face during their game 3 victory. He was ejected from the game.

The loss of Oubre Jr. shortens the bench for the Wizards who look to tie the series versus the Celtics 2-2 on Sunday at the Verizon Center. Oubre Jr. was averaging 6.3 points per game for the Wiz this postseason.