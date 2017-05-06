Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Suspended For Game Four Against The Boston Celtics

Win this one for Oubre.

J.R. Bang
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Washington Wizards rookie forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been suspended for game for of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals versus the Boston Celtics. Oubre Jr. pushed Celtics center Kelly Olynyk to the floor after taking a hard screen and elbow to the face during their game 3 victory. He was ejected from the game.

The loss of Oubre Jr. shortens the bench for the Wizards who look to tie the series versus the Celtics 2-2 on Sunday at the Verizon Center. Oubre Jr. was averaging 6.3 points per game for the Wiz this postseason.

