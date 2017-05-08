Meek Mill and Yo Gotti Announce 21-City Nationwide “Against All Odds Tour”

Tidal Member Pre-Sale Begins Tuesday, May 9th

Citi® Cardmembers Pre-Sale Begins Wednesday, May 10th

General Public Tickets Available Friday, May 12th

LOS ANGELES (May 8th, 2017): On July 5th, multi-platinum rap artists Meek Mill and Yo Gotti join forces for the Against All Odds Tour, an epic 21-city summer run produced by Live Nation.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of rap’s few voices for the everyman, Meek Mill’s most recent and critically acclaimed project “DC4” follows his RIAA gold-certified sophomore album DREAMS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY. Debuting at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Albums,” “Top Rap Albums,” and “Top R&B/Hip-Hop” charts, DREAMS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY also spawned 2 platinum-certified singles. In addition, the album also won the award for “Top Rap Album” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Memphis rapper and CMG mogul Yo Gotti released his latest album White Friday this year, and in 2016 achieved the #4 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with The Art of Hustle. His hit song “Down in the DM,” is a platinum-selling success and rose to #1 on Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay charts in 2016.

Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 9th 2017 at 10am. Members can find details for purchasing tickets as well as enter for the chance win tickets to each show at TIDAL.com/AgainstAllOdds.

Citi® is the official credit card of the Against All Odds Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets also beginning Wednesday, May 10th at 10am through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

General public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 12th starting at 10am.

For complete details and ticket information, please visit livenation.com

