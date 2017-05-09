Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment & Wrongful Termination

HelloBeautiful Staff

Hip-hop mogul,faces serious accusations after an ex-chef filed a lawsuit alleging Combs required her to serve post-sex meals.

The complaint, obtained by the New York Daily News, was filed in Los Angeles on May 8.

Cindy Rueda, who worked for Combs as a private chef from January 2015 to May 2016, is suing for wrongful termination, sexual harassment and violation of whistleblower protection.

Rueda says she was made to cook for Combs during and after sexual encounters, and also claims he made uncomfortable remarks to her about his naked body. The ex-employee says she also endured harassment from one of Comb’s associates, who on one occasion after sexual activity, allegedly asked her to “admire his genitals” in the kitchen area.

The ex-chef insinuates she was wrongfully terminated after it was made to look like she stole a watch from the mogul’s estate. After mentioning her discomfort, Rueda says she was asked to sign a waiver barring her from making any further claims about Combs. She claims she was terminated after refusing to sign the waiver.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause,” Combs’ rep told the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

