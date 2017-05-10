Former MTV TV Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Dead At 45

Sad news as Former MTV TV Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin has passed. Boykin was the best friend and bodyguard of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek. The duo stars after the MTV reality series “Rob & Big” premiered in 2006.
No official cause of death yet, but multiple sources believe it was a heart attack.
Big Black was only 45 years old
