Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. hits theaters today. The film, which will definitely blow up the box office this weekend, stars Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista. In an one-on-one with the stars, we discuss the making of the film — and some serious sexual tension on set. Watch the interview above!

Also, the coolest kids in New York City attended an advance screening at the Xilla Movie Party. Check out the photos below:

