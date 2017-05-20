[Video] Pharrell Interviews Goldlink on Beats1

“The only thing that inspired me was D.C.” – Goldlink

With the success of DMV native’s record “Crew”, he got to sit down with the DMV legend, Pharrell Williams, and Scott Vener in the OTHERtone studio. While listening to this interview I encountered an article on Complex speaking about D.C.’s music climate. The article states:

“Throughout the album, GoldLink brings life to sketches of the neighborhoods that raised him, through their unique styles, vernacular, and local forms of expression. Heavily influenced by the District and neighboring Prince George’s County, Maryland, these recordings document coming of age in a changing city—flashbacks of chasing young romance at parties, violence in the streets, and wrestling city control from rivals and feds alike.”

The article’s headline got the attention of Wale, and he thought the text could’ve been worded better:

D.C. Deserves a better headline than this . GoGo and Goldlink deserves it too . But the write up is very good https://t.co/gsiQqXDvit — Wale (@Wale) May 19, 2017

