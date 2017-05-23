“The All Eyez on Me Experience” Gives You A Sneak Peek At The Upcoming 2Pac Biopic

The 2Pac Biopic “All Eyez On Me” is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 and you can get a sneak peek of the movie very soon.

“The All Eyez on Me Experience” Cine-Transformer will offer fans a “special experience” in a 91 seat full projection portable movie theater. You will be able to enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the movie. Outside, the vehicle features an outdoor video monitor and a creative space for fans to grab a selfie and share their experience on social media.

“The All Eyez on Me Experience” Cine-Transformer heads to D.C. May 227th and 28th from Sunday at 3pm – 8pm at Gateway DC (2700 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE)

ALL EYEZ ON ME tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The film follows Shakur from his early days on the East Coast to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing. ALL EYEZ ON ME stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac Shakur alongside Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard and Danai Gurira.. Place and time to be announced. You can pre-order your tickets to see the full movie at AllEyez.Movie

