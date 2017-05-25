NOOOOO! The Get Down Canceled After One Season

Source: Netflix / Netflix
How are we going to ever know the beginning of Hip-Hop?
, the The Get Down Netflix Hip-Hop/musical drama set in the Bronx in the 1970’s has been canceled after one season. The show, created by Moulin Rouge writer/director Baz Luhrmann and narrated by Queens rapper followed a teenager named Nas Zeke and his friends including Dizzee (Played by ) Jaden Smith , Shaolin Fantastic (played by ) and others go through gangs, drugs, murder and love on their way to help create what we now know as Hip-Hop. Zeke becomes “ Shameik Moore MC Books,” a rap superstar who’s story is the basis of The Get Down.
Luhrmann explained his side of the cancelation on his Facebook Page.
At the end of of season 1 we saw Zeke’s girlfriend
Mylene Cruz (played by Herizen F. Guardiola) leave The Bronx to Los Angeles to become a Disco superstar and Zeke hit the studio for the first time. Now we will never know about the love story or more of what happened with the Get Down Crew.
