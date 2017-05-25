NOOOOO! The Get Down Canceled After One Season

How are we going to ever know the beginning of Hip-Hop?

The Get Down, the Netflix Hip-Hop/musical drama set in the Bronx in the 1970’s has been canceled after one season. The show, created by Moulin Rouge writer/director Baz Luhrmann and narrated by Queens rapper Nas followed a teenager named Zeke and his friends including Dizzee (Played by Jaden Smith), Shaolin Fantastic (played by Shameik Moore) and others go through gangs, drugs, murder and love on their way to help create what we now know as Hip-Hop. Zeke becomes “MC Books,” a rap superstar who’s story is the basis of The Get Down.

Luhrmann explained his side of the cancelation on his Facebook Page.

At the end of of season 1 we saw Zeke’s girlfriend Mylene Cruz (played by Herizen F. Guardiola) leave The Bronx to Los Angeles to become a Disco superstar and Zeke hit the studio for the first time. Now we will never know about the love story or more of what happened with the Get Down Crew.