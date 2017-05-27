BRITAIN-ACCIDENT-MUSIC-POLICE

Manchester Police release pictures of Ariana Grande concert Bomber

Picture released of Salman Abedi right before his suicide attack on Manchester Arena on Monday during a Ariana Grande Concert. 22 People were killed 119 people injured. There have also been thirteen other people arrested on suspicion of terrorism ofences.

