Singer Brandy Reportedly Hospitalized After Falling Unconsciousness On A Plane

Photo by

kysdc Staff
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

 

Singer Brandy reportedly fell unconsciousness right before her scheduled flight was to take off.

TMZ reports that Brandy was scheduled to fly from Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Before the plane pulled out of the gate she lost consciousness and passengers and flight attendants helped her.

Paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane and she regained full consciousness while she was being treated at the airport.

Brandy was stable and taken to the hospital. The singer recently dismissed Pregnancy Rumors after a pic was posted on IG where Brandy looks like she has a little baby bump.

Source: TMZ
