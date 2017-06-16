2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 3

Photo by 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

[Video] DJ Khaled Featuring Rhianna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

J.R. Bang
If this keeps up DJ Khaled might have a classic on his hands.

Rihanna & Bryson Tiller join forces with DJ Khaled for an infectious summer jam they will definitely have you on the dance floor. The new joint “Wild Thoughts” samples a bit of the Grammy award winning Santana song “Maria, Maria” and will be featured on Khaled’s upcoming album “Grateful.”

The album features a slew of artists including Jay Z, Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Migos and too many more to be named.

