Jada Pinkett-Smith Criticizes “All Eyez On Me” Movie

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith strangely quiet during the filming and promo run of the 2Pac biopic “All Eyez On Me.” Major parts of the film show her relationship with the late, great rapper coming of age fueling speculation long rumored relationship. Well now Pinkettt-Smith is speaking out about the movie and she is not happy.
She tweeted about the movie on the day of it’s release, deny anything that happened in the film between her and Pac was true.
However, she did show love to actors Demetrius Shipp, Jr and Kat Graham who plays 2Pac and Jada Pinkett respectfully:
And from there she wishes Pac a Happy Birthday
Will this influence your decision to watch the film?
