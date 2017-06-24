Taraji, Mary J, RuPaul And More To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Almost a dozen of Black celebs will be immortalized in Hollywood next year.

On Thursday (June 23) the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2018, which includes the late Bernie Mac, Anthony Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Niecy Nash, Shonda Rhimes, Ice T, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, RuPaul Charles and Zoe Saldana.

“The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” said Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee for 2017.

“As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever. We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2018 becomes cemented one by one on the most famous sidewalk in the world!”

According to Boom Box , dates for the ceremonies have not been scheduled yet and recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Currently, there are nearly 2,600 stars on the Walk of Fame.

