The Game Would Rather Meek Mill and Safaree Agree To A Fight

Put on some boxing gloves!

Leaving the BET Experience’s Celebrity Basketball Game Saturday night, The Game, was asked about Nicki Minaj’s ex’s, Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels. The west coast rapper is fond of Nicki Minaj, even appearing in her Pills N Potions music video. For obvious reasons, he doesn’t want to be involved in the ex’s differences, but he’s got no problem encouraging them to slug it out.

The TMZ cameraman asked Game how he thought the fight should go down, “In the streets or like a celebrity boxing thing?”

The Game replied, “However they want to do it, man. Let’s get it done.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: