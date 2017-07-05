Savage! Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna For Sleeping Around & More (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

They say its nothing like a women scorned, well men have some petty ways in them as well. Out of the blue,, has taken the gloves off and have gone to war against his baby mother,. See the receipts below.

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Pt1 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Pt2 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Ok so we have an update haha ! Chyna fucked me and this dude in her bed and then there is a third guy within 3 days all of each other so thanks @shaderoom for clarifying haha hold on im about to post A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

I'm not playing lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

You know I'm coming with that heat : My Beyoncé lemonade album about to be fire 🍋🍋 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Blac Chyna has responded to these claims….kinda!

#PressPlay Looks like #BlacChyna is unbothered 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Meechie, one of the guys Chyna has been rumored to have been having sex with has chimed in.