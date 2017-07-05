News & Gossip
Savage! Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna For Sleeping Around & More (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

kysdc Staff
They say its nothing like a women scorned, well men have some petty ways in them as well. Out of the blue, Rob Kardashian, has taken the gloves off and have gone to war against his baby mother, Blac Chyna. See the receipts below.

And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

 

 


The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

 

 

Pt1

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

Pt2

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

 

 

I'm not playing lol

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

This was just yesterday again this girl is fucking way too many fools at the same time I just can't no more. But u all hit up Chyna lol. I just found out too she just fucked one of her best friends dudes. I will never allow my daughter to be around dudes coming in and out of her house. She had sex with 3 guys in 3 days in the same bed under the roof I pay for with my daughter there. That is why I feel so disrespected. And now I'm done with this person having a child out of spite for the rest of my life thank God. Thank God for the constant messages of Chyna asking me for a party pack which included cocaine, molly and X. Get it together for your daughter. It was your daughters first 4th of July yesterday and u chose drugs and sex in our bed rather then spending it with your daughter for her first 4th July

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

You know I'm coming with that heat : My Beyoncé lemonade album about to be fire 🍋🍋

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

Blac Chyna has responded to these claims….kinda!

#PressPlay Looks like #BlacChyna is unbothered 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Meechie, one of the guys Chyna has been rumored to have been having sex with has chimed in.

The dude who #BlacChyna was kissing in the video isn't here for the games 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

