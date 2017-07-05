Savage! Rob Kardashian Exposes Blac Chyna For Sleeping Around & More (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Fall In Love On Instagram
1. This is how Chyna shouted her man out for his 29th year.1 of 5
2. 👀Source:Instagram 2 of 5
3. 🌹 on🌹Source:Instagram 3 of 5
4. Rob proposed and Chyna said “YES !…!…!”Source:Instagram 4 of 5
5. She also showed off her engagement ring. Congrats!5 of 5
They say its nothing like a women scorned, well men have some petty ways in them as well. Out of the blue, Rob Kardashian, has taken the gloves off and have gone to war against his baby mother, Blac Chyna. See the receipts below.
And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.
So this is the dude she sent me the video of them fucking @mechiesocrazy lol so she fucked me then @ferraritru3 then this dude in 3 days. With my daughter and her son in the house in my bed haha and my paid house. Damn this woman is crazy and thank God i fucked her without a condom but damn I'm scared but I promise imma get checked and do a full panel this week ! I'm praying imma be clean but shit Chyna. So now the total is 8 dudes in less than a month come on man. This is wild. Omg I'm actually laughing
This was just yesterday again this girl is fucking way too many fools at the same time I just can't no more. But u all hit up Chyna lol. I just found out too she just fucked one of her best friends dudes. I will never allow my daughter to be around dudes coming in and out of her house. She had sex with 3 guys in 3 days in the same bed under the roof I pay for with my daughter there. That is why I feel so disrespected. And now I'm done with this person having a child out of spite for the rest of my life thank God. Thank God for the constant messages of Chyna asking me for a party pack which included cocaine, molly and X. Get it together for your daughter. It was your daughters first 4th of July yesterday and u chose drugs and sex in our bed rather then spending it with your daughter for her first 4th July
Blac Chyna has responded to these claims….kinda!
Meechie, one of the guys Chyna has been rumored to have been having sex with has chimed in.