Here’s How Tyga Feels About Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Beef

TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX as he weighed in on BlacRob’s beef. Before giving a verbal response, Tyga’s face said it all. He then curved the question and plugged his upcoming project. Kylie Jenner‘s ex, who has joint custody of their son, was also asked if he thought Chyna should get custody Dream after the whole ordeal — but Tyga just laughed it off.

As for whether or not he has his eye on anyone since his split from Kylie, T-Raww answered, “I’m focused right now. Taking care of my business, taking care of my son.” Tyga has come a long way since the days of him arguing back and forth with Blac Chyna. Remember the time she exposed his texts and claimed he hacked her Twitter? It seems like just yesterday.

Check out the video here.