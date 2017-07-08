Playboi Carti Placed Under Arrest

Keep Your Hands Off Women!

Apparently, 2017 XXL Freshman, Playboi Carti, got into a fight with his girlfriend of 3 years at LAX. He’s been taken into custody by police. Reports say the Magnolia rapper was arguing with his girlfriend as they left the terminal, which escalated into a shoving match. She told cops their argument started because he wanted her to call her mother to check in, but she didn’t want to.

TMZ Reports:

Carti told cops he snatched his girlfriend’s phone from her hands and did grab her by her backpack to pull her out of the terminal. He says she hit him, but he was not injured. Another witness says she slapped him in the face.

The witness who called the cops said she saw a red mark on the gf’s chest from Carti pulling her by the backpack straps … but cops didn’t see any physical injuries on either of them.

Carti was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, but was released Friday morning after posting bail for $20k.

