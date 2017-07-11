Florida Couple Adopts Seven Siblings Separated By Several Foster Homes

“We looked at each other and said we've got to do this, it's time. There's no maybe, we have to do this.” https://t.co/0sXtZ2PMg6 — WJHG-TV (@WJHG_TV) July 11, 2017

File this one under “the feel good news I definitely needed for today.”

A Florida couple that dreamt of having children got their wish—seven times over. Dashoan and Sofia Olds recently adopted seven children, all siblings who had been previously separated among several foster families.

According to WJHG News, it all started when the couple was watching a news story on NewsChannel 7/Local 18 about seen kids who had been dived up between several foster families.

The Olds says that news segment felt like their “calling.”

“It was a done deal from the day we saw the story,” Sofia said.

“Before we even met them, it was a done deal. When I saw that picture, it was a done deal for me, honestly. We looked at each other and said, we’ve got to do this. It’s time. There’s no maybe, we have to do this.”

“We always wanted to be a blessing and adopt a child,” Dashoan added.

In time, they found themselves adopting every single last one of the clan: Dava, Erica, Eric, Zavian, Leondras, Reginald, and 12 year-old Necia, the oldest.

Necia told the news outlet that she never thought she would have new parents and have all of her siblings living together at the same time.

“We thought we would never get adopted, but I thought this was a really good blessing for us,” she admitted.

Blair Bell from the Children’s Home Society, who handled the children’s placement, couldn’t believe it either.

“I heard from so many people that finding a home for seven children would be impossible,” she said.

“Siblings […] that’s the longest bond that you’ll have; it was very important to find a home that would be able to take all seven and make a real forever family.”

As they are all getting settled into their new lives, Dashoan and Sofia stress that they have so much to teach their sons and daughters, which includes religion.

“We’re going to build their faith up, we’re going to build them educationally,” Dashoan said.

“We’re going to get them active in a sport or an activity, or something extracurricular. And we’re going to love each other so, we’re going to do all of it.”

