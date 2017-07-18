Dj Gemini’s drops his Top 5 Swizz Beatz “Beats” of all time

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

DJ Gemini
Well it looks like the battle is on. Swizz Beatz vs Just Blaze was dope. We heard a lot of unreleased music and both producers are legends. But this one right here, it should be one for the books. Just the Instagram post battle for Timbaland vs Swizz Beatz gives me chills. Here are some of my favorite Swizzy tracks of all time.

5. Cassidy – I’m a hustler

4. T.I. – Bring em out

3. Norega – Banned From TV

2. Swizz Beatz – Its me Snitches

 

1. Jadakiss – Jason

