Vic Mensa Takes Plea Deal In Gun Case

Vic Mensa just got a lucky break in his gun case.

TMZ reports that the Chi-town rapper has accepted a plea deal that will give him two years probation for carrying a concealed weapon, but no jail time. Vic pleaded no contest to carrying the concealed firearm and the second count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm was dropped. The rapper, whose new album The Autobiography just dropped, was facing up to two years in prison for the charge, but he gets off with no jail time if he pays a $500 fine.

Vic’s other option if he doesn’t pay the fine is to spend two days behind bars. He also has to cover $1,325 in restitution. You may recall that Vic Mensa was booked back in March for carrying a loaded firearm after being pulled over by the cops in Beverly Hills. Although he had a permit for the gun, it was registered in another state.

Probation is a sweet deal compared to jail time. Good for Vic.