New Visuals From A$AP Mob

This is CRAZY to me! A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi, Quavo and Frank Ocean all rapping on the same record. Although the video doesn’t include Uzi, Quavo or Frank, you can catch A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti flexing in their fresh Raf Simons all throughout the music video to this incredible song.

