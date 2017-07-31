NFL Legends Ray Lewis & Shannon Sharpe Debate On Should The Baltimore Ravens Sign Colin Kaepernick

The debate on whether a team should sign Colin Kaepernick rages on now two NFL legends debate on if their former teams should take a chance on the Quarterback. Baltimore Raven legends Ray Lewis and FS1 Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe passionately debated on if their former team should pick up the much-talked about QB. Raven starting QB Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury and although the team believe that he will be ready for the regular season, those types of injuries can haunt you all year long.

Watch as the two go back and forth about the possibility, how would it affect the team and more. It seems like no matter how much good Kap does for his people, others will look to discredit him.