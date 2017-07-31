NFL Legends Ray Lewis & Shannon Sharpe Debate On Should The Baltimore Ravens Sign Colin Kaepernick

The debate on whether a team should sign Colin Kaepernick rages on now two NFL legends debate on if their former teams should take a chance on the Quarterback. Baltimore Raven legends Ray Lewis and FS1 Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe passionately debated on if their former team should pick up the much-talked about QB. Raven starting QB Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury and although the team believe that he will be ready for the regular season, those types of injuries can haunt you all year long.
Watch as the two go back and forth about the possibility, how would it affect the team and more. It seems like no matter how much good Kap does for his people, others will look to discredit him.
9. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLK
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country.
Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season.
In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack