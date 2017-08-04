Idris Elba Talks ‘The Dark Tower’ And How He Might Have Had A Hand In Michael B. Jordan’s Career

Your browser does not support iframes.

Long before Idris Elba was doing his thing as an action hero, he was sharing the screen with rising stars like Michael B. Jordan in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire. In fact, if you let Idris tell it, he played a big part in Michael B’s career. “I feel kind of sort of responsible for his growth,” Idris joked. “I remember him as a young actor — the fact that my character had to off his character, then he just went off into the stratosphere.” That’s right, Stringer Bell’s foul play against Michael B.’s character might have been the moment that took Jordan to the next level.

Whether any of this is true, Idris sure isn’t doing bad for himself. I caught up with him in Miami to talk about his new film The Dark Tower where he stars as The Gun Slinger. Idris’ character is on a quest for revenge against The Man in Black, played by Matthew McConaughey.

You can check out my talk with Idris above. The Dark Tower is in theaters now.

