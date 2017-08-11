Here’s How Rob Kardashian Reacted To Blac Chyna’s ‘P***y’ Music Video

According to the site, Rob is staying clear from any imagery of Blac Chyna. Sources say, he heard about the provocative music video, but he’s trying to move on. “Rob is totally over Blac Chyna now and has no desire to see her try to be sexy in Belly‘s ‘P.O.P. (Power of P***y)’ video,” one source said. “When given the opportunity to see Blac strut her stuff, Rob was like, ‘No thanks, I have been there and done that, I am over it.’ Blac has caused Rob too much grief in his life and he is trying to move on and put their past behind him.”

“P.O.P” will appear on Belly’s upcoming release Glorious. You can check out the music video below, where a scantily clad Chyna winks at the camera during the line, “She took you for everything / You let her do it again.” We’ll let you be the judge.

