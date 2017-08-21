Tips for Today’s Solar Eclipse (14:40 EST)

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will be visible across North America. Throughout the continent, the Moon will cover part – or all – of the Sun’s super-bright face for part of the day. For those within the narrow path of totality, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina, that partial eclipse will become total for a few brief moments. Make sure you’re using proper solar filters (not sunglasses) or an indirect viewing method if you plan to watch the eclipse in person. Wherever you are, you can also watch Monday’s eclipse online with us at http://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive. Starting Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at noon ET, our show will feature views from our research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes, as well as live reports from cities across the country and the International Space Station. Learn all about #Eclipse2017 at http://eclipse2017.nasa.gov. #nasa #sun #eclipse2017 #totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #moon #astronomy #eclipsesafety #eclipse #science
Later on today, people across the US will be in the path of a total solar eclipse. The last solar eclipse like this occurred with a path of totality in the United States, Feb. 26, 1979, 38 years ago.
If you plan to catch the solar eclipse this afternoon, be sure to wear FDA approved sunglasses for viewing. It is extremely dangerous to look directly at the eclipse with the naked eye. Also, keep your dogs and pets indoors during the eclipse, as it can cause retinal damage for them also.
For eclipse times in your area, check HERE.
A majority of the DMV area will be in the path of the eclipse around 2:40PM, Monday afternoon with 80% obscurity