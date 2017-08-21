Tips for Today’s Solar Eclipse (14:40 EST)

Later on today, people across the US will be in the path of a total solar eclipse. The last solar eclipse like this occurred with a path of totality in the United States, Feb. 26, 1979, 38 years ago.

Your solar eclipse glasses could be dangerous: here's how to tell https://t.co/ieqIy2gggK pic.twitter.com/XHfqe9ZMQd — Forbes (@Forbes) August 21, 2017

If you plan to catch the solar eclipse this afternoon, be sure to wear FDA approved sunglasses for viewing. It is extremely dangerous to look directly at the eclipse with the naked eye. Also, keep your dogs and pets indoors during the eclipse, as it can cause retinal damage for them also.

For eclipse times in your area, check HERE.

A majority of the DMV area will be in the path of the eclipse around 2:40PM, Monday afternoon with 80% obscurity

