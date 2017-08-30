Entertainment
Prayers Up: Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Find out the details on the singer's condition.

Staff
R&B Artist Tweet Visits Music Choice

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Please send well wishes to singer Tweet who has been quietly dealing with health issues while she’s being laying low from the music scene. According to her boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, the “Oops” singer was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after doctors discovered she had blood clots in both her lungs.

The pastor of the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore took to Instagram to share the news:

We wish you a speedy recovery, Tweet!

