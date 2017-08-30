Prayers Up: Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Please send well wishes to singer Tweet who has been quietly dealing with health issues while she’s being laying low from the music scene. According to her boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, the “Oops” singer was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after doctors discovered she had blood clots in both her lungs.
The pastor of the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore took to Instagram to share the news:
We wish you a speedy recovery, Tweet!
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
10 photos Launch gallery
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
1. Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s1 of 10
2. Janet Jackson2 of 10
3. Mariah Carey3 of 10
4. TLC4 of 10
5. Queen Latifah5 of 10
6. Destiny’s Child6 of 10
7. Monica7 of 10
8. Whitney Houston8 of 10
9. Brandy9 of 10
10. Lil Kim10 of 10
comments – Add Yours