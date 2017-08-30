Prayers Up: Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Please send well wishes to singer Tweet who has been quietly dealing with health issues while she’s being laying low from the music scene. According to her boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, the “Oops” singer was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after doctors discovered she had blood clots in both her lungs.

The pastor of the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore took to Instagram to share the news:

ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ She's been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can't trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works… A post shared by jamalhbryant (@jamalhbryant) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

We wish you a speedy recovery, Tweet!