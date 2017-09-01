Fat Joe Was Against The Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud

Boogie Down Bronx spitterapparently had some thoughts on comradeclapping back at. The rapper was interviewed on Power 106 and admitted that he didn’t encourage the feud. “Why we getting into this?” he said. “We got number one songs.”

Joe continued, “That’s not cool. I beefed with 50 Cent for seven years. I was like, it’s not a go.”

Joe also described when he heard Remy’s scathing diss track against Nicki, “shETHER.”

“One day I woke up, I woke up in Vegas, I had a show in Vegas and that night I drank, too – I woke up and the whole world was calling me. I’m looking at my phone and this ‘shETHER’ thing – never heard it. And then I heard it like you. And I was like, ‘Oh my God! Can’t nobody come back from this one – I just didn’t want the rap beef regardless. I knew what she did, she did her thing, but I know nobody could come back from that.”

Remy still seems to be carrying on the beef with Nicki, even taking shots at her at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. For someone who’s said she isn’t proud of “shETHER,” Remy sure seems to be carrying on this feud longer than expected. You can watch Fat Joe’s statements about the situation below.

