Tye Tribbett Drops New Lyric Video To ‘I Want More’

Tye Tribbett is definitely sticking to his word that he would release a new song every three weeks leading up to the album release of his sixth studio album, The Bloody Win

Back in July, Tribbett kicked off the campaign with the lyric video “Already Won,” which was the first single. This week, the Grammy nominee dropped the lyric video for his second single “I Want More.” The upcoming release is a 12-track live album said to range from high–energy praise songs and intimate worship moments to African rhythms.



Fans have been waiting for Tye Tribbett to return with some more heat and on October 13 the album officially drops, but it’s available for preorder now.

Check out the “I Want More” lyric video above.

