Report: Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Multiple Seizures

was rushed to the hospital for seizures this past Sunday, according to TMZ . The rapper, who’s epileptic, had to cancel his Las Vegas show.

Multiple sources told TMZ that Wayne was found unconscious in a Chicago hotel after having a seizure. He was rushed to the hospital where sources say he experienced another seizure. Later that afternoon, his team reportedly tried to have him discharged but the doctor insisted that he rest. Wayne was supposed to perform at Drais Beachclub in Vegas at midnight with Rae Sremmurd.

Wayne has had many fights with seizures in the past. He had to cancel an appearance in Vegas before, back in 2016, because of his epilepsy.

Get well soon, Weezy!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: