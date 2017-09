Sheesh! Cardi B clapped back quick to comedienne Sommore before we could even figure out if the post was even directed to her.

Sommore posted a questionable caption under a clip of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow video.

#Bardigang swarmed into her comments but Cardi clapped back rather quickly with her own post.

Welp! No further word from Sommore’s camp, something tells us there’s more to this story.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: