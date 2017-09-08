PerezNStretch Episode 1: Cuffin Season Has Return [Podcast]

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Welcome to the first episode of the KYS Podcast “#PerezNStretch” with Deja Perez and Stretch. In the first episode the duo speaks on the upcoming season that nobody will boycott: Cuffin Season. What’s the best way of navigating through the long season? Who are the players to look at? Perez and Stretch puts you on game.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: Rotimi Teaches Us The Do’s & Don’t’s Of Love In The Jeep In #Rules
Related: [Exclusive] Meek Mill Goes In-Depth With “Wins & Losses” In “Voices”
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours