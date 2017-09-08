#PerezNStretch

#PerezNStretch

Photo by #PerezNStretch

#PerezNStretch Episode 1: Cuffin Season Has Return [Podcast]

Welcome to the first episode of the KYS Podcast “#PerezNStretch” with Deja Perez and Stretch. In the first episode the duo speaks on the upcoming season that nobody will boycott: Cuffin Season. What’s the best way of navigating through the long season? Who are the players to look at? Perez and Stretch puts you on game.

