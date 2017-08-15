Rotimi Teaches Us The Do’s & Don’t’s Of Love In The Jeep In #Rules

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Many know Rotimi as “Dre” in the Starz hit TV show “Power.” Dre’s rise to “power” has been on of the key storylines in season 4 in the television show, making him one of the most celebrated or hated figures in the show. Rotimi is also an rising star in music and just released his newest body of work titled “Jeep Music Vol. 1.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In our newest episode of “Rules,” Rotimi and J.R. Bang talk about the do’s and don’t’s on love in the Jeep. Get your pen and note pad ready and learn something.

More Radio One Originals

Pretty Redz & Lola Teaches Strip Club Etiquette In “Rules” [Explicit]

Meek Mill Goes In-Depth With “Wins & Losses” In “Voices”