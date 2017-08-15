Rotimi & J.R. Bang

Rotimi Teaches Us The Do’s & Don’t’s Of Love In The Jeep In #Rules

J.R. Bang
Many know Rotimi as “Dre” in the Starz hit TV show “Power.” Dre’s rise to “power” has been on of the key storylines in season 4 in the television show, making him one of the most celebrated or hated figures in the show. Rotimi is also an rising star in music and just released his newest body of work titled “Jeep Music Vol. 1.”

In our newest episode of “Rules,” Rotimi and J.R. Bang talk about the do’s and don’t’s on love in the Jeep. Get your pen and note pad ready and learn something.

J.R. Bang , Rotimi

