Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Artists That Got Signed In 2017 (So Far)

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


2017 has been a good year for independent artists crossing over into the realm of the major labels and their affiliates. So far in 2017, 27 artists have been signed.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out those artists below and who they signed with.

  1. SahBabii – Warner Bros. – Source: XXL
  2. Cardi B – Atlantic Records – Source: VIBE
  3. WillThaRapper – Republic Records – Source: 93.9 WKYS
  4. 21 Savage – Epic Records – Source: XXL
  5. Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment – Source: HotNewHipHop
  6. OMB Peezy – 300 Entertainment/Sick Wid It Records – Source: XXL
  7. Smokepurpp – Universal/Alamo – Source: XXL
  8. Money Man – Cash Money Records – Source: VladTV
  9. J.I.D – Dreamville/Interscope – Source: COMPLEX
  10. Nate Nixen – Culture Republic – Source: HipHopDX
  11. MikexAngel – 300 Entertainment – Source: BroadwayWorld
  12. Translee – Grand Hustle – Source: Hip Hop Weekly
  13. Phora – Warner Bros – Source: XXL
  14. Lil Pump – Tha Lights Global/Warner Bros – Source: HotNewHipHop
  15. Joe Gifted – Warner Bros – Source: Vents Magazine
  16. Mo3 – Epic – Source: Hip Hop Vibe
  17. Tre Da Kid – Epic – Source: XXL
  18. The Boy Illinois – Priority Records – Source: Fakeshoredrive
  19. Noochie – Atlantic Records – Source: DCTOP20
  20. NBA Youngboy – Atlantic Records – Source: Kollge Kidd
  21. Ralo – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
  22. Hoodrich Pablo Juan – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
  23. Lil Wop – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
  24. EarthGang – Dreamville/Interscope – HotNewHipHop
  25. Trippie Redd – Strainge Music/Universal – XXL
  26. Ben Platt – Atlantic Records – Billboard
  27. Blackbear – Interscope – KanyeToThe

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

9 photos Launch gallery

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

Continue reading Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos