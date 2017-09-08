Artists That Got Signed In 2017 (So Far)

2017 has been a good year for independent artists crossing over into the realm of the major labels and their affiliates. So far in 2017, 27 artists have been signed.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Check out those artists below and who they signed with.
- SahBabii – Warner Bros. – Source: XXL
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records – Source: VIBE
- WillThaRapper – Republic Records – Source: 93.9 WKYS
- 21 Savage – Epic Records – Source: XXL
- Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment – Source: HotNewHipHop
- OMB Peezy – 300 Entertainment/Sick Wid It Records – Source: XXL
- Smokepurpp – Universal/Alamo – Source: XXL
- Money Man – Cash Money Records – Source: VladTV
- J.I.D – Dreamville/Interscope – Source: COMPLEX
- Nate Nixen – Culture Republic – Source: HipHopDX
- MikexAngel – 300 Entertainment – Source: BroadwayWorld
- Translee – Grand Hustle – Source: Hip Hop Weekly
- Phora – Warner Bros – Source: XXL
- Lil Pump – Tha Lights Global/Warner Bros – Source: HotNewHipHop
- Joe Gifted – Warner Bros – Source: Vents Magazine
- Mo3 – Epic – Source: Hip Hop Vibe
- Tre Da Kid – Epic – Source: XXL
- The Boy Illinois – Priority Records – Source: Fakeshoredrive
- Noochie – Atlantic Records – Source: DCTOP20
- NBA Youngboy – Atlantic Records – Source: Kollge Kidd
- Ralo – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
- Hoodrich Pablo Juan – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
- Lil Wop – 1017 Eskimo Records – HotNewHipHop
- EarthGang – Dreamville/Interscope – HotNewHipHop
- Trippie Redd – Strainge Music/Universal – XXL
- Ben Platt – Atlantic Records – Billboard
- Blackbear – Interscope – KanyeToThe
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
9 photos Launch gallery
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
1. NBA YoungboySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Famous DexSource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Lil Uzi VertSource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Lil YachtySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. 21 SavageSource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Tee GrizzleySource:Getty 6 of 9
7. MigosSource:Jose Estrada 7 of 9
8. A Boogie Wit Da HoodieSource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Chance The RapperSource:Getty 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours