Auntie Maxine To Jeff Sessions: ‘How Does It Feel to Be Dragged And Humiliated? Now You Know How the African Americans You Disrespected Feel’

Maxine Waters is seriously a national treasure and is out there snatching every last wig off of the Trump administration’s head. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recently caught in the Congresswoman’s crosshairs.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” the California Democrat tweeted.

BLOOP!

The 79-year-old was referring to recent reports that #45 called Sessions an “idiot” when he recused himself from the Russia investigation and allowed for special counsel Robert Mueller to come in and take over.

According to the New York Times, shortly after learning in May that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate links between his campaign associates and Russia, President Trump berated Sessions in an Oval Office meeting and said he should resign.

The newspaper also reported that the AG felt “humiliated” after Trump accused him of “disloyalty.”

Well Sir, that’s what you get!

Thank you Auntie for keeping these kids in check!

