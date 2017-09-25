2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 9

Dominique Da Diva
Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Is Officially the #1 Song In The Country

Dominique Da Diva
Cardi B is now the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill (1998) to go #1 on the  Billboard Hot 100 chart without the assistance of a featured artist.

Her debut hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is now officially number one . Bodak comes in at No.2 on the streaming songs chart with 46.4 million U.S streams, up 14% in the week ending Sept. 21, according Nielsen Music.

Cardi shared her celebration with her fans on Instagram:

Whether you’re a fan of Cardi B or not, you’ve got to respect the underdog  story of a young girl from the Bronx, leaving her stripper life behind, staying true to herself and pursuing her dream career as an artist. Keep doing it for the culture Bardi gang!

