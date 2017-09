First Kim Kardashian is pregnant (well the surrogate is). Then Kylie Jenner gets pregnant (with rapper Travis Scott). Now, reportedly the lone Kardashian without a baby is now Pregnant. Khloe is reportedly pregnant with NBA baller Tristian Thompson’s child.

if true, all the babies should be born around the same time.

Congrats Khloe and Tristian!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: