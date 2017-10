So, finally Saturday Night Live is back on the air and boy do we need it. They wasted no time going on 45 for his blunders and mishaps over the past week. The highlight was of course serving as the musical guest! He performed “Bam” and “4:44″for the live audience.

Peep the joints below!

Follow in IG @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: