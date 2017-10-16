[Tracklist] Chris Brown’s 45-Track Album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon”

Dropping October 31st
Chris Brown has a reputation of doing more than what’s expected; by either making it look good or making headlines about it. On Halloween, October 31st, Brown will release his 8th studio album, “Heartbreak On A Full Moon.” With 2 years of recored material, since the 2015 release of Royalty, the 28-year old singer may be looking to takeover your music playlists with 45 records including the singles, Grass Ain’t Greener, Party, Privacy, Pills & Automobiles, Questions, & High End.
|3.
|“Juicy Booty” (featuring Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly)
|5.
|“Heartbreak on a Full Moon”
|10.
|“Handle It” (featuring Dej Loaf and Lil Yachty)
|17.
|“Party” (featuring Usher and Gucci Mane)
|18.
|“Sensei” (featuring A1)
|31.
|“High End” (featuring Future and Young Thug)
|44.
|“Only 4 Me” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Verse Simmonds)
