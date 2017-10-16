[Tracklist] Chris Brown’s 45-Track Album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon”

Dropping October 31st

Chris Brown has a reputation of doing more than what’s expected; by either making it look good or making headlines about it. On Halloween, October 31st, Brown will release his 8th studio album, “Heartbreak On A Full Moon.” With 2 years of recored material, since the 2015 release of Royalty, the 28-year old singer may be looking to takeover your music playlists with 45 records including the singles, Grass Ain’t Greener, Party, Privacy, Pills & Automobiles, Questions, & High End.

1. “Lost & Found”

3. “Juicy Booty” (featuring Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly)

5. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

6. “Roses”

7. “Confidence”

8. “Rock Your Body”

9. “Tempo”

10. “Handle It” (featuring Dej Loaf and Lil Yachty)

11. “Sip”

12. “Everybody Knows”

13. “To My Bed”

14. “Hope You Do”

15. “This Ain’t”

16. “Pull Up”

17. “Party” (featuring Usher and Gucci Mane)

18. “Sensei” (featuring A1)

19. “Summer Breeze”

20. “No Exit”

21. “Pills & Automobiles” (featuring Yo Gotti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black)

22. “Hurt the Same”

23. “I Love Her”

24. “You Like”

25. “Nowhere”

26. “Otha Niggas”

27. “Tough Love”

28. “Paradise”

29. “Covered In You”

30. “Even”

31. “High End” (featuring Future and Young Thug)

32. “On Me”

33. “Tell Me What to Do”

34. “Frustrated”

35. “Enemy”

36. “If You’re Down”

37. “Bite My Tongue”

38. “Run Away”

39. “This Way”

40. “Yellow Tape”

41. “Reddi Wip”

42. “Hangover”

43. “Emotions”

44. “Only 4 Me” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Verse Simmonds)

Also On 93.9 WKYS: