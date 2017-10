Radio One Originals

Insecurities are normally Taboo topics that our community don’t speak on. After hosting an event last weekened, Deja Perez stumbled upon some of her own and was able to somewhat confront them on Epsiode 5 of #PerezNStretch. What are your insecurities?

