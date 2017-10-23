Entertainment
Miss Tina Knowles As A Turnt Up Tina Turner For Halloween Is A Must See

Tina X Tina.

Tina Knowles

Source: Michael Loccissiano / Getty


Beyoncé has never been shy about stanning for Tina Turner — and now we know where her love for the Rock queen comes from.

Miss Tina Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her DIY Tina Turner Halloween costume and it was nothing short of perfect.

 

She even got the facial expressions down pat:

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

We wonder who win the battle of the Halloween costumes this year: Beyoncé or her mom,  because Bey goes all out when it comes to playing dress up.

May the baddest baddie win.

