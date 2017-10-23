Miss Tina Knowles As A Turnt Up Tina Turner For Halloween Is A Must See

Global Grind

Beyoncé has never been shy about stanning for Tina Turner — and now we know where her love for the Rock queen comes from.

Miss Tina Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her DIY Tina Turner Halloween costume and it was nothing short of perfect.

As Halloween approaches I came across this Video of me dressed up as Tina turner or”Turn up Tina “as Beyoncé calls me.It was so much fun that I might repeat it again following what do y’all think? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

She even got the facial expressions down pat:

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

We wonder who win the battle of the Halloween costumes this year: Beyoncé or her mom, because Bey goes all out when it comes to playing dress up.

May the baddest baddie win.