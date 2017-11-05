Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
It looks like Queen Bee is here for Queen Bey–and the feeling is obviously mutual!
took to Instagram on Friday to tell the world how much she loved Lil’ Kim and appreciated s array of Halloween looks that were all in her honor. Beyonce‘
“I’m still recovering from @beyonce’s slayage from Halloween and then this happens…You did that B” Lil Kim said a post.
The “Lighters Up” rapper also stressed how impressed she was with how Bey got every last detail down!
“
lilkimthequeenbee @beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey”
“Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!!” she wrote in another post. “You did that B!”
She also gave props to
. Jay-Z
“This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat,” Lil Kim wrote.
In a world that’s constantly pitting Black women against each other, it’s refreshing to see all of this sista love!
BEAUTIES: What do you think of Beyonce’s tribute to Lil Kim?
RELATED NEWS:
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’
Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: ‘I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone’
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’ Don’t Celebrate Halloween
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
62 photos Launch gallery
1. Happy Halloween!
Source:Getty Images
1 of 62
2. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
2 of 62
3. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
3 of 62
4. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
4 of 62
5. Kim Kardashian as Cher
5 of 62
6. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch
6 of 62
7. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie
7 of 62
8. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl
8 of 62
9. Kim Kardashian as Cher
9 of 62
10. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
10 of 62
11. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
11 of 62
12. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
12 of 62
13. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
13 of 62
14. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
14 of 62
15. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise
15 of 62
16. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T
16 of 62
17. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control
17 of 62
18. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA
18 of 62
19. Nas As Richard Pryor
19 of 62
20. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger
20 of 62
21. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy
21 of 62
22. Paris and Prince Jackson
22 of 62
23. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls
23 of 62
24. Eniko Hart as Ciara
24 of 62
25. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies
25 of 62
26. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny
26 of 62
27. Steph Curry as Jigsaw
27 of 62
28. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy
28 of 62
29. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen
29 of 62
30. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
30 of 62
31. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
31 of 62
32. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night
32 of 62
33. Kelly Rowland as Strange`
33 of 62
34. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy
34 of 62
35. LeBron James as Pennywise
35 of 62
36. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli
36 of 62
37. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly
37 of 62
38. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil
38 of 62
39. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty
39 of 62
40. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer
40 of 62
41. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons
41 of 62
42. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman
42 of 62
43. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny
43 of 62
44. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ
44 of 62
45. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 1986
45 of 62
46. Adele as a Court Jester
46 of 62
47. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman
47 of 62
48. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’
48 of 62
49. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies
49 of 62
50. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers
50 of 62
51. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones
51 of 62
52. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse
52 of 62
53. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert
53 of 62
54. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil
54 of 62
55. Kim Kardashian as Selena
55 of 62
56. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
56 of 62
57. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"
57 of 62
58. Diddy as Slick Rick
58 of 62
59. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"
59 of 62
60. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands
60 of 62
61. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson
61 of 62
62. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"
62 of 62